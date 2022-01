As we move into 2022, practicality is emerging as a key theme for IoT. While early IoT development focused on tinkering with a bunch of cool ideas to see what stuck - and there is still plenty of that - IoT innovators are now focusing on developing solutions they can bring to market quickly that derive real benefit for both consumers and businesses. From helping farmers use bees to achieve better yields for their crops to people and pet tracking applications that deliver long-range connectivity without sacrificing battery life, new solutions and applications are emerging daily for IoT.

