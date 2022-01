It goes without saying that a constant power supply is absolutely vital for a data center. The fire that burned down the OVH data centers in Strasbourg, France in March this year, proved to be a big wake-up call for facility managers around the globe. The financial impact of the fire is not for the faint-hearted, According to Reuters, it is estimated to have cost the company 130million euros after factoring in lost revenue, litigation provisions, impairment charges, and the cost of reimbursing customers and replacing equipment.

