As we look toward 2022, a convergence of influencing factors is driving the rapid advancement of technology innovation. In 2020, digital transformation engagements advanced at an accelerated pace to enable the survival of many companies and for the global population to work, learn, and live. Consequently, COVID-19 spotlighted the long-standing fact that billions of people across the globe have no internet access much less own devices or can connect. The need for better global connectivity alone, coupled with other challenges in connectivity and telecommunications, are factors that drive the work of the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) in this industry.

