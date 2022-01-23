ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
American Dad fans have three big new reasons to be excited about the future of the Smith family. Last month, TBS recognized its popularity by renewing the show for Seasons 18 and 19… ahead of its coming 17th season. That’s a lot of good morning USAs — and not too shabby...

