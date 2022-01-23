ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

The House select committee investigating the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
mediaite.com

Bennie Thompson Confirms Bill Barr Has Been Speaking With Jan. 6 Committee: ‘The Public Needs to Know’ What the White House was Planning

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, confirmed to Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday that former Attorney General Bill Barr had been speaking with his committee. Brennan asked Thompson about the recent reports about a...
wfxb.com

January 6th Committee in talks with Ex-Atttorney General William Barr According to Rep. Bennie Thompson

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riots is in talks with former Attorney General William Barr according to the committee’s chairman. During a televised interview, Representative Bennie Thompson said ‘we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already.’ … ‘we’ve talked to the Department of Defense individuals. We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false.’ The answer was in response to a question regarding a draft of an executive order that had been presented to former President Trump in December 2020 to have the Secretary of Defense seize voting machines in battleground states. Barr resigned in December 2020 after rebuking former President Trump’s false claims about widespread election fraud.
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel has spoken to former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee has been seeking to obtain from the National Archives.
MSNBC

Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the committee has already spoken with former Attorney General William Barr, following the bombshell revelations uncovered in a Trump White House draft executive order that would have directed the U.S. military to seize voting machines in battleground states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss what Barr’s cooperation signals, how open hearings could affect midterm voters, and whether or not the committee will subpoena members of Congress. Jan. 24, 2022.
Primetimer

Succession is mostly realistic, says Sherrod Brown, the U.S. senator who is chairman of the chairman of the Senate banking committee

Brown's wife, Pulitzer-winning syndicated columnist and author Connie Schultz, revealed the Democrat from Ohio was a Succession fan when she tweeted last week: "I am watching #Succession with the chairman of the Senate banking committee and holy cannoli the ongoing commentary." In a Zoom interview this week with Time, Brown said Succession's Greg “would have been the one from that congressional hearing that they would not have let go. Even pro-corporate Republican senators, who always let corporate interests dictate their actions—their legislative actions and other political actions—he would not have gotten away with that. So the part that I knew best, the congressional hearing, was not as true to life as perhaps it could have been.” But in general, he finds Succession to be pretty realistic. "No matter what they do, no matter what mistake that would affect the rest of us might happen, they never pay a price for it, and no rules apply to them,” he says. “And it’s pretty disheartening when you think about people like that, that have so much influence on our economy and on our government. What’s distressing about it is the power that people like that have where I work, and on Wall Street, and that the voters continue to allow those kinds of people to have that kind of power in their own lives.”
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
