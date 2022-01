Rudy Giuliani has come under fire for selling signed 9/11 T-shirts for $911 (£677). CNN anchor Jon Avlon, who used to work for the former New York mayor, blasted Mr Giuliani for using the terrorist attack to sell merchandise. “It is loathsome. It’s a total disrespect for the dead. It has not been going on for a while,” Mr Avlon said. “It is a departure and a further descent for Rudy from principles he once would have held.”Mr Giuliani served as the Mayor of New York from 1994 until the end of 2001 and became known as “America’s Mayor”...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO