VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five consecutive games against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 62-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games. ... Guard Max Strus has connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO