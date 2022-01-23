ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

‘It was scary’: Parents say doctors saved life of 5-year-old with MIS-C

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year-old boy in Kalamazoo was asymptomatic for...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Icu

Comments / 0

Community Policy