Grace Digital and A Dac

Quality sound and impressive build for entry-level money – it may look like a hip flask, but iFi’s hip-dac 2 is the genuine article. Given that the excellent original iFi hip-dac took apart the preconceptions anyone might have had on what a ‘serious’ portable DAC should look like, the chief difficulty faced by iFi with the hip-dac 2 sequel is surely the loss of novelty value. Upon unboxing the second-gen update, for example, we no longer exclaimed, “Ha! It really does look like a hip flask!”, although we did note the gorgeous new sunset orange paint job – a hue now more akin to an expensive single malt than a splash of petrol.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO