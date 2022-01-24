Family gathers in Pueblo to honor slain mother

The family of Renee Dominguez want her name to be remembered in a positive light. They also want people to remember her legacy in hopes of ending domestic violence.

“She was being terrorized by this monster,” said Brenda Marsh, the cousin of Renee Dominguez.

Friends and loved ones gathered together early Sunday morning to show their love for Renee Dominguez.

“She loved everything, she loved everyone, she loved being here, she helped so any people.”

While honoring her life they also want to see justice served. They believe the system failed Dominguez.

“They kept giving him break after break after break and I think the judge needs to be held accountable because he just let him go.”

They say at the couples last court appearance no remorse was shown.

“She asked ‘what happens now? And the judge said ‘whatever happens, happens.’”

They also want to make sure people aren’t afraid to stand up for themselves and people become more aware of how to get out of relationships involving domestic violence in the future.

“Let’s make people aware of what’s going on behind closed doors.”

“We’re just at a loss right now, this domestic violence needs to stop. Domestic violence needs to stop.”

Renee Dominguez is survived by her son.