When it is meant for the nose, why bother making it pleasing to the eyes? Byredo’s Olfactive Stéréophonique is an industrial-looking scent diffuser that looks more like a speaker than anything, even remotely olfactory. It actually is a part-speaker though it doesn’t emit any audio and works on the same principle of audio amplification. Byredo’s Ben Gorham collaborated with Devon Turnbull, a founder of speaker label OJAS, to make a contraption that distributes smell more efficiently principle speaker distributing sound equally and impact fully. If you are a perfume buff, then a simple jar with a couple of incense sticks won’t do the job for you compared to this limited-edition diffuser that draws its design inspiration from the world of HiFi audio.

INSTAGRAM ・ 6 DAYS AGO