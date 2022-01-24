ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs Rally Past Buffalo 42-36 In OT In Wild Playoff Game

By Jonathan Huskey
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ5Yn_0dtopb6900

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from 8 yards early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation and the clutch throw to Kelce that sent players streaming off the bench.

“The guys didn’t flinch,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You talk about an epic game, well, that’s the way the players took it. They had tremendous respect for Buffalo and they knew it was going to be a battle and they kept going.”

What was Reid’s advice for Mahomes when the Chiefs were up against it?

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper, and go get it,” Reid said. “He made everyone around him better.”

Josh Allen was pretty good, too. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis — his playoff-record fourth TD catch — with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

Allen’s only mistake? Calling tails on the coin toss for overtime.

He finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, as the Bills — who had beaten the Chiefs in October — lost their ninth straight road playoff game dating to their last victory in the 1992 season’s AFC championship.

In a playoff game for the history books Sunday night, the Bills and Chiefs played 58 minutes that few will remember. And about two minutes and an overtime that few will forget.

The Chiefs were leading 26-21 when Allen, who had been nearly perfect all night, connected with Davis for the third time in the game — a fourth-and-13 dart that gave the Bills the lead.

Not to be outdone, the Chiefs answered when Mahomes found Hill over the middle. The fleet-footed wide receiver ran away from cornerback Levi Wallace for a 64-yard touchdown that gave Kansas City the lead back.

Then it was the Bills’ turn. Allen threw a 28-yard pass to Davis, hit him again for 12 yards, then found Emmanuel Sanders to give coach Sean McDermott’s team a chance with 17 seconds on the clock.

Allen hit Davis right between the numbers, their 19-yard strike giving him the postseason-record, but not the victory.

Mahomes wasn’t done conjuring up playoff magic. He found Hill for 19 yards, then hit Kelce for 25 more. That gave Butker a chance to try a 49-yarder into a slight, chilly breeze as time expired.

Naturally, it split the uprights.

Overtime.

A fitting way to end a divisional-round weekend filled with last-second heroics.

INJURIES

Bills: CB Micah Hyde left with an undisclosed injury he sustained on the final play of regulation.

Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu left on the opening drive with a concussion after the Pro Bowl safety was hit by teammate Jarran Reed’s knee. ... CB Charvarius Ward was hurt trying to tackle Allen with 5 1/2 minutes left in the game.

The Chiefs get a visit from Cincinnati next Sunday, becoming the first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games. The 49ers play the Rams for the NFC title in the nightcap.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL analysts disrespects Patrick Mahomes at the perfect time

NFL Network analyst Adam Rank somehow picks Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow over Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes as the better quarterback ahead of the 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati Bengals may have a great quarterback in their own right in Joe Burrow, but Patrick Mahomes has been...
NFL
CNBC

Bengals-Rams Super Bowl could boost Best Buy's TV sales. A Chiefs-49ers game would be the worst-case scenario, analyst says

Chicago-based Loop Capital Markets projects the Cincinnati Bengals' 33-year Super Bowl drought could benefit Best Buy sales. The Kansas City Chiefs have the biggest star in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But the Cincinnati Bengals would be the better AFC team for the 2022 Super Bowl among the remaining National Football League playoff teams, at least for Best Buy.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain to say the least. During a recent episode of the “Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the FOX Sports personality shared his latest trade proposal. Cowherd believes the Packers should consider a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Rams#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs#Afc#The Bills And Chiefs
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report Suggests Tom Brady Will Sign 1-Day Contract With Patriots

Tom Brady’s final NFL snap came as QB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But according to a recent report, the all-time great quarterback is set to retire from the league as a member of the New England Patriots. According to Buccaneers insider Bobby Thompson, Brady will sign a one-day...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Big Name Mentioned For Josh McDaniels’ Potential Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of a new head coach and a longtime head coaching candidate could be the choice. According to multiple reports, the Raiders will interview longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy. McDaniels’ name generally pops up around this time of year, but the Raiders are his first interview of the cycle.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits Antonio Brown With A Reality Check

When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory just a few weeks ago, it became crystal clear that he had very little respect left for the Bucs organization. Brown felt like the franchise was trying to do him dirty, and as a result, he drew first blood by stripping off all of his gear and leaving the field in the wildest circumstances possible.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars’ shocking Vic Fangio move amid Byron Leftwich rumors

NFL teams are making their moves on Thursday, with head coaches being hired by the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to find their coach and have been linked to Byron Leftwich, but the front office also just elected to interview former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NFL
FanSided

These parking prices for Rams-49ers might make your head explode

Paying for parking ahead of the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams will cost someone a small fortune. For fans planning on attending the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, you might as well start walking to SoFi Stadium now, as the parking prices are beyond ridiculous.
NFL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy