Religion

Pastor’s Column: Focus on the here and now

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmos 8:11 “The days are coming declares the Sovereign Lord , “when I will send a famine through the land- not a famine of food or a thirst for water, but a famine of hearing the words of the Lord.” The famine is not being able to hear the words of...

MLK50

A young girl’s letter to the pastor

In honor of MLK Day 2022, we asked several writers to share how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires the work they do or the way they live now. Read more essays here, here and here. It was Sunday, April 3, 1983, the day before the 15th...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: This Is My Prayer

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary I prayed for you tonight. Before bed. I’m serious. I don’t get down on my knees or do anything crazy like that. I don’t kneel. Namely, because if I knelt I wouldn’t be getting up again without the assistance of EMTs. So you might be wondering what […]
RELIGION
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Pastor retires to focus on family, other ministries

Ministry has been in Darlene Moore's heart since she was a child. It is the loss of her child that led Moore to retire this year from full-time church ministry, including 30 years as a pastor, to take on the "ministry of grandsons." Moore's son, Joshua James II, died unexpectedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS

