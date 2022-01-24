Vikings and Gators designate Tuesday as “Coaches vs. Cancer” game

The Viks ended their road trip in Cedar City against the Thunderbirds in a 86-76 loss. Khalid Thomas led the squad with 16 points and went four for nine on three-pointers. Michael Carter III wasn’t far behind with 15 points, going six for 13. James Jean-Marie stays consistent with 10 points, going four for seven and a perfect two for two on the free throw line. Ezekiel Alley also never fails, putting up a season-high 16 points, shooting 5-9 and 4-5 on three-pointers and 2-2 on the line. With nine lead changes and eight ties the whole game, the Viks let Southern Utah get past them in the second half. The Vikings travel back home for a five-game homestretch starting with Montana.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO