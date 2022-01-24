ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings and Gators designate Tuesday as “Coaches vs. Cancer” game

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 4 days ago

West Columbus will host East Columbus in a Coaches vs. Cancer – Suits And Sneakers ® game tonight (Tuesday). Coaches will wear sneakers with their suits during the game to raise cancer awareness. The...

nrcolumbus.com

Vikings men trounce Trask Titans

The West Columbus men moved into sole possession of second place in the Waccamaw Conference men’s basketball standings. The Vikings women’s team is still in search of its first win. WOMEN. Trask 45, WCHS 24. The Trask women started sluggishly, trailing 6–3 after one quarter of play in...
Gators drop area semifinal game to Harris

The North Middle School Gators lost to the Harris Eagles 44-38 at Coffee County Middle School Wednesday in a semifinal game for their area tournament. The score was incredibly close throughout with the fourth-seeded Eagles slipping away in the fourth quarter to upset the top-seeded Gators. The first quarter set...
Middle school basketball from results January 24–26

The spread of COVID finally relented enough to have a full slate of middle school basketball games. Ten or more points decided all of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s games. East Columbus held a 13–1 lead at halftime. Alaya Whiteville scored 16 points for the Hawks and Malia Graham added six.
Vikings take it one game at a time

The Viks ended their road trip in Cedar City against the Thunderbirds in a 86-76 loss. Khalid Thomas led the squad with 16 points and went four for nine on three-pointers. Michael Carter III wasn’t far behind with 15 points, going six for 13. James Jean-Marie stays consistent with 10 points, going four for seven and a perfect two for two on the free throw line. Ezekiel Alley also never fails, putting up a season-high 16 points, shooting 5-9 and 4-5 on three-pointers and 2-2 on the line. With nine lead changes and eight ties the whole game, the Viks let Southern Utah get past them in the second half. The Vikings travel back home for a five-game homestretch starting with Montana.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Buckeyes surge past Rockets, 73-31

WELLSTON — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were back to their winning ways on Thursday. The Buckeyes rolled to a 73-31 victory at Wellston High School. The result ends a three-game losing streak for Nelsonville-York, which improves to 10-8 overall. The Buckeyes are also 7-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. ...
Dixie Softball registration information [free read]

Registration for the 2022 Columbus County Dixie Softball season is currently underway. Dixie Softball is for girls’ ages 4–19. The registration fee is $65 per child. To register, log on here. Registration closes on Feb. 12. Parents will need to upload a copy of their child’s birth certificate...
Sports Media World Reacts To The Draymond Green News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world learned that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green inked a new deal. No, he’s not leaving the Warriors – or the court – just yet. Turner announced a new deal with Green that will allow him to keep playing in the NBA while also appearing on “Inside the NBA” during the season.
