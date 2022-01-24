ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

People's Pharmacy: Can low-dose naltrexone relieve pain?

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Q • I suffer from arthritis pain in my joints and muscle pain due to old injuries as an athlete. This limits my ability to exercise. I have hypothyroidism, so I have difficulty losing weight and managing my blood pressure as a result of the ongoing pain as well as the...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Chronic Low Back Pain clinical trial

After working with research teams across the country to collect information on individuals with chronic low back pain, the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC will be a site for a clinical trial. The “Biomarkers for Evaluating Spine Treatments (BEST)” trial will investigate four treatments for chronic low back pain and learn about for whom they are effective based on the unique traits of individuals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

People's Pharmacy: Can you get an extra booster against COVID?

Q • My husband had the Pfizer booster three months ago. He now wants to get the Moderna booster. Is it safe to get another booster shot after only three months? If not, how long should he wait to get another booster? He has coronary artery disease and heart failure but no problems with weight or diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Pain Relievers#Pain Disorder#Low Dose Naltrexone#Ldn#Norwegian
New Pittsburgh Courier

Blacks are disproportionately impacted by low back pain

In the United States, more than 80% of adults will experience low back pain at some point in their life. Injury, working in a job with lifting or standing for long hours or a job where there is too much sitting – all can cause back pain. Many people go on to experience chronic back pain. They receive various treatments including surgery, therapy, injections and medicines including pain medications like opioids.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Press Democrat

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy is now open with low-cost prescription drugs

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy promising affordable prices on prescription medications is up and running. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company cuts out middlemen and negotiates directly with drug manufacturers and pharmacies for rebates and discounts on behalf of employers, health insurers and government health programs. It says it’s...
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis researchers part of national effort to study COVID-19 vaccine targeting omicron

ST. LOUIS — Researchers here are part of a national effort to study a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Washington University will be one of multiple sites across the U.S. to study an omicron-specific vaccine from Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. The company on Wednesday announced its Phase 2 study, which will test the shot in adults age 18 and older who have already received either two or three doses of the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Footwear News

Signs of Diabetic Foot Symptoms You Should Know

People living with diabetes know that the disease affects a lot more than just their blood sugar levels. This is especially true when it comes to your feet, since people who have diabetes are more prone to foot problems. That’s because having too much glucose (which is sugar) in your blood for a long time can trigger them, along with other serious complications, according to Medline Plus. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to signs of diabetic foot symptoms. Below, a roundup of some of things you should look for that could possibly be associated with diabetic foot, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
witanddelight.com

My Go-To Massage Gun for Relieving Back Pain and Muscle Soreness

We’re doing a series of product reviews here on Wit & Delight where I offer more in-depth information on tried and true products I’ve been using for months (or years) that have changed my daily routine for the better. These reviews are intended to provide detailed information on products that may be of interest to you, so if and when you’re in the market for such an item, you have all the info you need to decide whether or not to make a purchase.
HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Q&A: Should People Be Feeling Relieved After They've Contracted COVID-19?

As more and more people contract COVID-19, there's a change in how some of those people are feeling after getting the virus. Dr. Anthony Santella, professor of health administration and policy from the University of New Haven, spoke about how people are feeling a sense of relief after they've contracted COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
225batonrouge.com

Simple stretches to relieve spine pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Cooler weather brings a lot of exciting things: an escape from the heat, fall sports, holidays and more. However, it can often bring back pain because it causes the muscles, tendons and ligaments that support the spine to tighten. There are many approaches to help with back pain and one...
FITNESS
phillyvoice.com

People can pick up free N95 masks at pharmacies; here's how to get one

The Biden administration is working to make free N95 face masks available to U.S. residents as part of its push to curb transmission of the omicron variant. The N95 mask provides the best COVID-19 protection of any readily available disposable mask, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy