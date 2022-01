The outside of this home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine looks as if it's been pulled right out of a fairy tale book or right from the English countryside. If you were on Lake Palestine near Chandler in a boat just passing by this home, you'd think you're in England or Scotland because it is so reminiscent of an English manor house. The extremely stately home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine has that statuesque feel to it thanks to all the peaks above the windows, which will have you feeling like you're a member of the royal family.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO