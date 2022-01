KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has opened overflow warming shelters for the homeless. There's such high demand that the regular shelters can't meet the need. We talked with one man inside the shelter who says he knows someone who recently died trying to stay warm in temperatures like this. It's extremely dangerous, and that's what makes the work that the shelter and volunteers are doing that much more important.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO