An aristocrat who became embroiled in a Supreme Court battle after separating from his wife has called on judges to allow their “empty shell of a marriage” to “finally” be dissolved.Charles Villiers, who is in his late 50s, and estranged wife Emma Villiers, who is in her early 60s, hit the headlines after becoming involved in an argument over whether they should fight over money in a Scottish or English court.Mr Villiers argued they were divorcing in Scotland and should therefore fight over money in a Scottish court.But Supreme Court justices ruled against him.Three Court of Appeal judges are now...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO