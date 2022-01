Visual communication is often easier to understand than words, so it might be more accessible to first think about how you would visually communicate something and then translate that into writing or speaking. Think about the level of abstraction the receiver needs. When you are familiar with a topic, you are comfortable with related abstract ideas, but the communication receiver might not be. Edit your thoughts. Observing people's reactions can help you capture the information about whether the person received your message whether the message is understood and whether you meant it. Emphasize and repeat the key points but don't forget to breathe and use spaces to give the audience time to reflect on the information.

MICROSOFT ・ 2 DAYS AGO