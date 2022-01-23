ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blueger injured after unpenalized hit to head

By Taylor Haase
dkpittsburghsports.com
 4 days ago

The Penguins were without Teddy Blueger for much of their 3-2 shootout win over the Jets on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Blueger left the game with 11:03 remaining in the first period after he...

www.dkpittsburghsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dkpittsburghsports.com

Sullivan 'surprised' Dillon went unpunished for hit on Blueger

The Penguins lost a valuable two-way forward when Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon broke Teddy Blueger's jaw with a high hit Sunday. Dillon didn't lose anything, except perhaps a bit of sleep if he happened to feel guilty about driving Blueger's head into the glass behind the Winnipeg net about 11 minutes into the first period.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenden Dillon
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan disputes NHL over hit that injured forward Teddy Blueger

In most cases, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is usually hesitant to discuss any matters involving supplemental discipline decisions by the NHL. Tuesday was not one of those cases. Sullivan vented frustration a day after the team announced defensive center Teddy Blueger would be sidelined six to eight weeks following surgery...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Ppg Paints Arena
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
FOX43.com

Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets. The 27-year-old Blueger has...
NHL
dkpittsburghsports.com

In the System: Defenseman McCleary shows offensive instincts

When the Penguins selected defenseman Ryan McCleary in the seventh round of this past summer's draft, director of player personnel Chris Pryor called him "a very raw, young, kid." "If you look at birth year, he's almost close to next year's draft which is intriguing to say the least because...
NHL
dkpittsburghsports.com

Danny's answers on the Penguins

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Penguins have won 17 of their last 19 games. Sidney Crosby is starting to put the puck in the back of the net. Evgeni Malkin is producing over a point per game since his return. Have a Penguins or hockey question? I'm here to answer!. Here’s...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy