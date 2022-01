MediaTek officially launched the Dimensity 9000 on December 16. While the chipset is yet to make its way to any smartphone on the market, it already has several takers, and looks to be a better chipset than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. MediaTek isn't resting on those admittedly flimsy laurels, however, and is apparently already looking forward to its next-gen flagship chipset, an SoC expected to be branded as the Dimensity 10000.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO