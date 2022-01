Dragon Ball Super has shared an early preview for the next big chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a heated new phase as what seems like the final battle of the arc has kicked off in full. This sees Goku and Vegeta take a step back as the titular Granolah now is trying to hold his own against Gas and the rest of the Heeters. As the two of them demonstrate just how much they have gained from the Dragon Balls' power, the fight will be continuing with the next major chapter for the manga series.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO