In a classy sport like golf, it’s imperative to play with a certain etiquette. This doesn’t prohibit the occasional showcase of swagger or celebration because we’ve seen that, even in such a quiet and calm environment, it can make for some memorable moments. With the Desert Match Play under its belt and a spring slate ahead, No. 16 Baylor women’s golf will aim to insert a little personality into its play.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO