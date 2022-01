SAN DIEGO – Dustin Johnson is often lauded for his stoicism, but he was so frustrated at the end of last year that he needed to take an extended hiatus from the TOUR. Johnson re-emerged at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open and, as you would expect from a player so preternaturally talented, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat. He shot a 4-under 68 on Torrey Pines’ South Course that was nearly five shots better than the field average and just two shots off the low round of the day on the tougher of the two courses in use this week.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO