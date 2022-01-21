ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Shelley Wenger

Six Tips to Get More Sleep Every Night

In today’s busy world, sleep is often overrated. Many people will sacrifice their sleep in order to get more done, whether at home or at work. They may decide to stay up a little late so that they can spend time with their loved ones. They may get up early to ensure that they get a good workout in, before everyone else wakes up.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Why Does My Dog Pee on My Bed?

Originally Posted On: https://gottagograss.com/blogs/gotta-go-grass-blog/why-does-my-dog-pee-on-my-bed Dogs are every person’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we let them use our beds as toilets. Many first-time dog owners struggle with potty training their dogs, especially if they have to clean the carpet or bed. A dog peeing on a bed has many dimensions and solutions.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Pulls Over 100 Lbs. Of Weight While Doing Bear Crawls During Intense Workout

Khloe Kardashian is getting after it in the gym these days! On Dec. 5, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her workout with trainer, Don. In the clip, she’s dragging more than 100 pounds of weight behind her body while doing bear crawls across the floor. She was then tasked with pulling the heavy weight toward her body with a rope. “I do not care about my form here,” Khloe wrote. “I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster.”
whattoexpect.com

What to Do When Your Toddler Is Fighting Diaper Changes

Has your sweet baby become a rebel wrestler during diaper changes? Here’s why it may be happening and what you can do about it. There’s so much to love about your toddler. She’s busy, active, curious and incorrigible — which is cute most of the time, but not the best combo when you want (and need!) her to lie still on the changing table. By squirming, kicking and crying, she’ll try anything and everything to avoid sitting still to be changed.
12tomatoes.com

Young Boy Comforts Dad After Toddler Temper Tantrum

We are going to be honest with you right now. This is the sort of video where you are going to want to grab the tissues as soon as possible. It’s one of the more touching things that we have seen in some time. Molly Mikos is the mother who is responsible for sharing it and we are grateful to her for being so willing to take the time to do so.
CNN

The 17 best odor eliminators for every gross smell, from cat pee to throw up

Whether you're dealing with sweaty workout gear or a foul-smelling trash can, there's a product out there to help you tackle that unpleasant odor. Ahead, cleaning expert, Jolie Kerr shares her favorite odor eliminators you'll want to reach for when dealing with gross smells in your house.
The List

What Does It Feel Like When You Have A Hot Flash?

Hot flashes are the subject of many conversations among women in their forties and fifties. Though women have likely heard about them from older women in the family, there is still an air of mystery surrounding these sudden bursts of heat. Hot flashes are a symptom of both perimenopause and...
CNN

The Ergatta Rower is a gorgeous addition to your home gym

With its game-based approach to fitness, the Ergatta Rower is looking to close this gap. Instead of using the instructor-led workouts that many other home rowers utilize, the Ergatta features video-game-style workouts that allow you to compete against yourself or other rowers for points, tokens or wins. How does this game-based approach to rowing measure up? We tested the Ergatta for two weeks to find out.
CNN

CNN

