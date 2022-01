Investor expectations for the pace and timing of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes has been the main talking point in financial markets so far this year. The shift in the FOMC’s monetary policy stance in the past few months has been remarkable. At its September meeting, the Fed indicated that it only expected to raise rates on one occasion in 2022. Since then, however, policymakers have become increasingly more hawkish, as US inflation continues to march to multi-decade highs and price pressures show no signs of abating. At its December meeting, the Fed acknowledged that the spike in prices was no longer seen as ‘transitory’. The bank’s ‘dot plot’ was also revised up significantly, with the median dot suggesting that the Fed is now on course to raise rates on at least three occasions in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO