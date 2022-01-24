ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Amtrak Forced To Reduce Service Along Northeast Corridor Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 infections among Amtrak employees has created a staffing shortage. Starting Monday, Amtrak will be forced to reduce service along the northeast corridor due to the shortage.

From the big signs to the grand entrance.

“It was great and I love coming in and seeing this building,” one woman said. “It’s beautiful.”

Taking Amtrak via 30th Street Station is not only an experience but a necessity.

“For it to be cut short would be tough because it’s like my way to see my family, and I know it’s safe,” Alex Small said.

Amtrak will cancel nearly 10% of its services on Monday. Amtrak tells Eyewitness News six northeast regional trains that operate through 30th Street Station will have their service suspended entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2zBB_0dtntEqh00

The passenger railroad service is citing COVID-related staffing shortages.

“It’s tough to hear that they’re doing that but I’m sure they have no choice, but I wish there was another way around it,” Small said.

Although 97% of its workforce is vaccinated, Amtrak says several hundred employees from conductors to mechanics have been hit by infections.

“It seems like as a country we’re working together to make things happen and try to prolong our survival in this process, this past three years,” Austin Broussard said.

Amtrak joins a growing list of companies across the city and country experiencing disruptions due to the COVID omicron variant.

SEPTA says they have been making daily adjustments to schedules as needed due to COVID staffing shortages, but do not foresee any trip cancellations, like Amtrak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPHfo_0dtntEqh00

“I don’t agree with it because I think there’s always gonna be viruses and you can’t stop the world because of viruses,” Mary Connors said.

Riders will receive travel alternatives, but many in the Philly area are hoping help is on the way.

“I hope that, they, the city helps out in any way they can because Philadelphia is such a big Amtrak hub, so I really hope that they step in,” Small said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Amtrak reduces services due to omicron variant

A ministry in Cape Girardeau is expanding services to provide housing for women in need. Cape Girardeau city council to discuss shot-spotter technology, urban deer hunt. Cape Girardeau city leaders to discuss using shot-spotter technology and the urban deer hunt at Monday's city council meeting. Patterson man killed in single-vehicle...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymcmedia.org

Ride On Bus Service Reduced Due to Operator Shortage

Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced in a press release Ride On bus service will be reduced beginning Jan. 16, due to staff shortages. “We are doing all we can to ensure consistency within our transit system for our community members who depend on it,” said Chris Conklin, MCDOT Director. “It is imperative that riders know what to expect. This service change will provide a more reliable service.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KCRG.com

Dubuque city offices experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque say city offices are experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 infections. The assistant city manager tells TV9 each department has a continuity-of-operations plan, but the emergency and public safety departments are the ones feeling the most strain. “Our key departments of police, fire,...
DUBUQUE, IA
WIVB

Reduced services coming to NFTA riders amid driver shortage, COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you use NFTA bus routes to get around, come February 13, reduced services are headed your way. NFTA-Metro is reducing services and making route changes as they adjust to driver shortages and more staff absences from COVID-19, they announced Thursday afternoon. “The ability to...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
newschannel20.com

Amtrak temporarily reduces service as COVID cases surge in ranks

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Amtrak is temporarily reducing some train frequencies on select routes January through March 2022 because of staffing challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the highly active Omicron variant. Throughout the pandemic, Amtrak’s experience with the frequency and location of cases has mirrored that of the broader U.S. experience.
QUINCY, IL
Kilgore News Herald

Canadian Pacific announces support for Amtrak expansion along I-20 corridor

The Canadian Pacific freight railway company announced its support for Amtrak’s expansion of passenger railway services along the Interstate 20 corridor this month. The two companies announced on Jan. 6 that they had reached an agreement, which formalized CP’s support for the expansion. “Given CP’s consistent record as...
TRAFFIC
hudsonvalley360.com

COVID forces Amtrak to suspend services

HUDSON — Some rail commuters who use Amtrak to travel from Hudson to New York City or Albany will have to adjust their schedulesor use alternate methods of transportation. Some Empire Service and Lake Shore Limited trains will no longer be running, according to a statement issued Monday by the railroad.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Covid#Northeast Corridor#Eyewitness News#Septa
Thrillist

Amtrak Has Tickets from $19 on Its Popular Northeast Corridor Route

If you're looking for a chance to travel around the Northeast on the cheap over the next few months, Amtrak has just the ticket. The railway is running its Northeast Getaway Sale from January 26–29, with one-way Coach tickets along the Northeast Corridor selling for as low as $19. Business Class tickets, including on the faster Acela trains, are going for as little as $49. This includes destinations like Washington D.C., Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, Newark, New York City, Stamford, New Haven, Providence, Boston, and more.
TRAFFIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Area Metro to reduce weekday service due to a driver shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Effective Monday, January 31, 2022, Sioux Area Metro will need to reduce service due to a continued shortage of drivers. Fixed Routes 3 and 10 will move back to hourly service on weekdays with some adjustment to schedules on fixed Routes 1, 4, and 5. Riders are encouraged to check the new transit route schedules for new ride times. The new schedules will be available starting at 12 noon on Saturday, January 29, at www.siouxfalls.org\sam and available at Downtown Bus Depot starting Monday, January 31.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
local21news.com

Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit reduce service due to staffing shortages

Capitol Area Transit and rabbittransit will both begin a service reduction in February due to staffing shortages. Beginning on February 6 rabbittransit will have service reductions in York and Adams counties. On February 7 Capital Area Transit's reductions will begin in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "Like many businesses, we are...
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Amtrak cuts service due to omicron

Amtrak isn’t immune to COVID-19 staffing shortages. The omicron-related staffing shortages sweeping local transit and school transportation systems are also plaguing Amtrak, which announced it will reduce passenger service along the Washington-to-Boston rail corridor through March. (Luz Lazo / Post) In the office-to-residential market, DC has upsides and downsides.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
kafe.com

City of Bellingham reducing services due to COVID surge

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is cutting back some services due to the surge of COVID-19. The Arne Hanna Aquatic Center closed Wednesday, January 12th, because of a lack of personnel and will remain closed until at least January 18th. Residents can get up-to-date service information on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS Philly

COVID-19 Testing Site At Delaware City DMV To Wrap Up Sunday Due To Fallen Demand

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s governor said the rate of new COVID-19 cases is falling, but daily case counts and hospitalizations are still extremely high. “We’re talking now 550 hospitalizations,” Gov. John Carney said. “In the summer, our best days, it was 14.” Meanwhile, the demand for COVID-19 tests has fallen. On Sunday, the state will wrap up its drive-thru testing site at the Delaware City DMV. FEMA is helping run the site. It can test around 1,000 people per day, but only 350 people a day are making use of it.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Riders: Tell Us What It's Like to Take Public Transit

What's it been like to ride SEPTA recently? Are public transit loyalists still even riding trains or buses, or has work-from-home life or a car changed your commute?. NBC10 is conducting a survey that looks at the current state of affairs on SEPTA, southeastern Pennsylvania's main public transportation system. Our quick and easy-to-take poll CAN BE FOUND BY CLICKING HERE.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Illinois Reopens Driver Services Facilities For In-Person Business After Three-Week COVID Hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) — Who would ever thought we’d be happy to say you can head to the DMV? The Illinois Secretary of State’s office on Monday reopened its driver services facilities for in-person business, after they were closed to start the new year due to the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases statewide. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office first closed its Driver Services facilities and other offices on Jan. 3 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide. Those offices originally were supposed to reopen on Jan. 17, but were kept closed an extra week as COVID-19 cases continued...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy