Amtrak Forced To Reduce Service Along Northeast Corridor Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 infections among Amtrak employees has created a staffing shortage. Starting Monday, Amtrak will be forced to reduce service along the northeast corridor due to the shortage.

From the big signs to the grand entrance.

“It was great and I love coming in and seeing this building,” one woman said. “It’s beautiful.”

Taking Amtrak via 30th Street Station is not only an experience but a necessity.

“For it to be cut short would be tough because it’s like my way to see my family, and I know it’s safe,” Alex Small said.

Amtrak will cancel nearly 10% of its services on Monday. Amtrak tells Eyewitness News six northeast regional trains that operate through 30th Street Station will have their service suspended entirely.

The passenger railroad service is citing COVID-related staffing shortages.

“It’s tough to hear that they’re doing that but I’m sure they have no choice, but I wish there was another way around it,” Small said.

Although 97% of its workforce is vaccinated, Amtrak says several hundred employees from conductors to mechanics have been hit by infections.

“It seems like as a country we’re working together to make things happen and try to prolong our survival in this process, this past three years,” Austin Broussard said.

Amtrak joins a growing list of companies across the city and country experiencing disruptions due to the COVID omicron variant.

SEPTA says they have been making daily adjustments to schedules as needed due to COVID staffing shortages, but do not foresee any trip cancellations, like Amtrak.

“I don’t agree with it because I think there’s always gonna be viruses and you can’t stop the world because of viruses,” Mary Connors said.

Riders will receive travel alternatives, but many in the Philly area are hoping help is on the way.

“I hope that, they, the city helps out in any way they can because Philadelphia is such a big Amtrak hub, so I really hope that they step in,” Small said.