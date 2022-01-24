ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 37

Andrea Patterson
3d ago

Delayed before we even file. Maybe we shouldn't file and back them up further. So tell us when the IRS can handle them and get us our money back in a timely fashion and then we file. This is the entire job description of the IRS...why are they and how can they be behind before we even file?

Dale Robertson
3d ago

Im still waiting for mines for year of 2020 and they should b penalize too and IRS needs to STOP taking out TAXES. on people but NOTHING is getting in the way to prevent that!!! Not even COVID!!!

Patricia Patrick
3d ago

IRS is overworked and understaff so this is not a surprise.I am waiting for them to read the paperwork I sent in for my audit so that my debt is cleared.

