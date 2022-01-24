Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new year will mean new changes when it comes to filing your tax return. It’s important to start gathering your paperwork for tax season now because the IRS said the sooner the better. They expect a backlog of more than one million returns, due to staffing issues and problems with added elements in this year’s returns such as child tax credits. The IRS will mail letters to those who took advantage of child tax credits this month. Those should be factored into your returns, to have the accurate amount of money you received from the program.

