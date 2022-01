Vodafone Portugal is launching the Nevo Butler entertainment and smart home hub from Universal Electronics to its residential TV and broadband customers. UEI is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. Nevo Butler is UEI’s highly secured, voice-enabled, white label hub that blends entertainment and smart home control experiences for various applications. With far-field voice control and interoperability with a variety of ecosystems, Nevo Butler allows users to discover and control virtually all connected devices in the home using hands-free voice, including set-top boxes and TVs, as well as audio accessories, security systems, lighting, thermostats and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO