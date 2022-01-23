2022 is “MY” year

I first knew that COVID-19 would define my time in college in an iZone conference room, of all places. Ironically, in a spot that was supposed to be a hub of electrifying inspiration, I received the most depressing, unexciting news of all. Called to a meeting with the two professors and a dozen other students with whom I would be going to Italy on a Classics department trip, I learned that due to the COVID-19 situation in Italy, we would not be able to go on the trip over spring break as planned. I called my dad as I left the meeting, letting him know that I would be coming home over spring break, already worried that we would not be able to return to campus.

