Boost Mobile, the MVNO owned by the Dish Network as a result of the Sprint / T-Mobile merger, is in a tricky spot. Not only does it need to expand its user base for nationwide 5G service, but it also needs to migrate over a million Boost customers from Sprint’s CDMA 3G network to its 4G / 5G service (operated by T-Mobile and AT&T) soon since T-Mobile will be shutting down Sprint’s CDMA network by March 31, 2022. This means the carrier will need to convince its many customers to upgrade to newer 4G or, more preferably, 5G phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO