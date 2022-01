Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO