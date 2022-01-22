ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters have released a new track, “Fraggle Rock Rock,” which is the theme song for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the Jim Henson series that originally ran from 1983 to 1987. The fun track, was first heard on Apple TV+ when the...

Foo Fighters, Black Crowes Headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest

Foo Fighters and The Black Crowes are among the headliners of the 2022 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Taking place April 29-May 8, other headliners include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu.
Exclusive: ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Song Gets You Into the Beat With Patti LaBelle

Before Jim Henson’s musical creatures come back with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Collider is excited to premiere a new single from the series featuring Patti LaBelle, the Grandmother of Soul. Featured on the song "Shine On Us Now", LaBelle is one of the many musical guest stars involved with the soundtrack of the Fraggle Rock revival, which is coming exclusively to Apple TV+.
Paul Mccartney
Dwayne Johnson
Jim Henson
Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters break new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson’s “Fraggle Rock” received a full-series revival on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original’s themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
Listen to a snippet of a new Rex Orange County song

Rex Orange County has taken to TikTok to share a snippet of a new track seemingly titled ‘Keep It Up’ – check it out below. In the clip of the uptempo emo track, Rex Orange County (real name Alex O’Connor) lip-syncs along to the lyrics: “Every time I open my mouth, I have regrets in my mind / Every time / And no one seems to figure me out / I guess, it’s stress / It’s making me feel so depressed.”
New this week: Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week — especially on Friday. MoviesIranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi latest masterpiece, “A Hero,” comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle...
New Music From the Cure Is in the Wings

The Cure are reportedly sitting on "one to three" albums of new material. The band hasn't released an album in more than a decade; their 13th LP, 4:13 Dream, arrived in 2008. But according to the group's guitarist, Reeves Gabrels, there are multiple albums worth of material on deck, much of which has been conceived throughout the pandemic.
Lost Songs: 10 Hits You Won’t Hear On Our Awesome ’80s Weekend

Some songs, like Springsteen's "Born In the USA", or John Mellencamp's "Jack and Diane" enter our collective consciousness and never leave. Other songs make a run-up the chart and then, poof, disappear only to re-emerge in our collective consciousness after the song gets used in a commercial or pops up in a movie. Other songs may never chart, but we remember them because they were in a movie we loved. Or we saw it on MTV once or twice before it disappeared without even making it on our favorite radio station.
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
