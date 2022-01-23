ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do doom-and-gloom perceptions match reality?

 4 days ago

"There is a negativity bias" in the media, Oliver...

Washington Post

Strong economic growth wrecks the GOP’s gloom-and-doom spin

On a day when some truly remarkable data on economic growth was released, let’s give Republicans credit for one thing: They might not be very good at making policy, but when it comes to shaping the debate, their skills are unparalleled. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Futures fall as rate hike worries eclipse strong Apple results

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday and continued with its January rout, as the prospect of a series of interest rate hikes to tame inflation clouded stellar results from the world's largest company by market value, Apple Inc. The iPhone maker (AAPL.O) gained 3.5% in premarket...
STOCKS
Minnesota Daily

“Don’t Look Up” Is Quickly Becoming Our Reality

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s original “Don’t Look Up,” I suggest you close out of your browser, turn on your television and start watching it right now. Not only does the film feature an iconic cast, but “Don’t Look Up” also hits way too close to home. Despite being filled with satirical humor, it truly captures the mortifying state of the world with an allegory to the battle of climate change, political corruption and inaction, the problematic role of money and elites in politics and the media.
TV & VIDEOS
Forbes

Wealth Management Reality Check - Don’t Guess At What Investors Really Want

We are two years into the pandemic, and digital work has become our day-to-day existence. We’ve seen all aspects of our social and work live move online, with client interactions coming in the form of video calls, social media posts and emails. Investors have moved in step, accelerating their digital transformation even quicker than we anticipated. Financial advisors may have thought they kept up with the change, but have they?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
actionforex.com

US Stocks Drop But Not All Doom and Gloom

US economic activity falls amid omicron and inflation. Following on the weaker performance in Europe, US markets fell sharply at the open. The Nasdaq was again leading the declines as yields rose and crude oil remained near 7-year high, keeping inflation worries supported. The drop of 8% for Goldman shares also weighed on the Dow, as it and other top US banks failed to live up to earnings expectations.
STOCKS

