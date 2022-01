A new study has found e-cigarette users with COVID-19 are more likely to experience enhanced symptoms and seek ER care. Research from Mayo Clinic, published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, showed those who vape have a higher occurrence of COVID symptoms including headache, muscle or chest pain, nausea, diarrhea or loss of taste and smell. Vapers and tobacco smokers are also more likely to experience labored breathing and visit the emergency room for their side effects.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO