HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s JV Boys Championship Game featured another heated battle between West Point and Good Hope. The Warriors led the Raiders by two at halftime, but Good Hope shot extremely well at the free throw line in the second half and that helped them pull away to collect a 53-41 win and a JV Boys County title. Baskets by Hunter Hensley and JD Cochran gave West Point an early, 4-0 lead but Eli Clements scored and split a pair of free throws on the other end to trim the lead to 4-3. A Dakota Overton basket gave the...

WEST POINT, AL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO