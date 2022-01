The term "instant classic" is often used in sports, most often overused, but it readily and justifiably applies to the matchup witnessed on NFL Divisional Weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. It was a fight for the ages between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen -- both establishing themselves as two of the best quarterbacks in football. In the end, it was Mahomes taking the win in overtime after mounting an harrowing 13-second game-tying drive in regulation following a series of haymakers between the two over the course of four quarters.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO