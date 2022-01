Over the years, HGTV become known for its real estate and home design content. Every time it seems like the network can’t possibly come up with another idea, it does. One of HGTV’s latest offerings is a show called Moving for Love which follows long-distance couples across the country who are hoping to bridge the gap by moving to the same place. As you can imagine, moving from state to state can be a big adjustment, and these couples will have to deal with their fair share of bumps in the road. In the end, however, they all hope to get the happily ever after they’ve been looking for. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Moving for Love.

