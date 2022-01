In the latter half of 2021, everyone was abuzz about Web3; what was it, and how was it on track to change our world? Up until the 2010s, most of us were making use of either the Web1 or the Web2 versions of the internet. The former was a 'read-only' version of the internet that users could search and access information from but could not communicate with or interact with. Web2, the version we currently use, is the version of the internet that allows for user-generated content and has more emphasis on engagement.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO