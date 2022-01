For some, a flu shot is a ten-minute item to knock off their to-do list. For others (lots of others), the mere thought of it makes them anxious all damn day. And we’re not just talking about nervous kids—although they’re included here, too. We’re talking grown adults whose knees buckle at the thought of—well, we won’t say it—because if you’re reading this, it might just make you queasy. That’s why we were relieved to learn about the handy little ShotBlocker from one of our favorite podcasts (thank you, The Deep Dive!).

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO