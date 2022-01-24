COVID is my normal

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Hoehn’s Huddle, 840 Grand Ave., which combines the ambiance of a high-energy sports bar with a delicious, supper-club style menu and an attached “fan cave” that features one-of-a kind signed sports memorabilia and merchandise. Longtime Wausau residents will recall that this location was once the home of a well-known supper club, which was open for decades but closed several years ago. Dan Hoehn purchased the business in 2020 and gave the interior a complete facelift, taking the look from vintage to modern, adding pub tables and stools and plenty of TVs to watch your favorite teams play. Outside, Hoehn added a spacious deck and beer garden and now features festively-lit heated igloos for outdoor dining as well. With three dining areas, Hoehn’s boasts more seating than parking, so don’t be fooled into thinking that space is limited. The service is fast and friendly, with a delightful team that includes general manager LaTaushia Mugge, kitchen manager Troy Nelson, and bar managers Kelci Kobs and Desirée Revoir, each of whom greet customers with a smile and plenty of infectious enthusiasm. Their specials, which you’ll find updated regularly on Facebook, range from Monday’s “Townline Tenderloin” (for just $9.99 – how can you go wrong?) to delicious Friday fish fries and many others, means there’s something for everyone on the menu in a fun, jovial atmosphere. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Here, Dan Hoehn talks about the business, his philosophy and his hopes for the future.

