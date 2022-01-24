COVID is my normal

I first knew that COVID-19 would define my time in college in an iZone conference room, of all places. Ironically, in a spot that was supposed to be a hub of electrifying inspiration, I received the most depressing, unexciting news of all. Called to a meeting with the two professors and...
With the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading throughout the nation, Lee’s COVID-19 task force met to determine the university's COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2022 spring semester. On Jan. 14, Director of Public Relations Brian Conn stated via email there were 82 active cases and 135 students in self-isolation at...
Earlier this week we discovered that Taco Bell locations in Tyler have been closing earlier due to a food shortage. Some were thinking it was an employee shortage but no, you can read more about that here. But even in businesses not having to do with food, Covid is still making things difficult for everyone. This was the case when I was going to get a haircut this past weekend and even an hour after the business was supposed to be open no one was there to open the doors. It seems like no matter what we are trying to accomplish lately Covid always seems to throw a wrench in the plans and make things more difficult than they used to be.
“Well, it doesn’t look good for COVID,” my mom said to me on a cold December morning while President Joe Biden was on TV talking about measures the U.S. would be taking to combat the new Omicron variant. It’s been almost two years since COVID-19 first ravaged the...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States on Jan. 20, 2020 from samples taken Jan. 18 in Washington. Since then, millions of lives have been permanently impacted by the pandemic. Members of the Bloomington-Normal Community were asked: “Two years...
One of the hardest parts of being a 17-year-old COVID long hauler is overhearing other people make light of the pandemic. You can imagine how horrified I was when a kid in my class tested positive for COVID last year, and my classmates joked that we should all get sick on purpose so we could stay home. If being on your deathbed from a virus is your idea of a day off, then I feel sorry for you. As someone who had COVID, isolated, and watched their loved one fighting for their life, I wouldn’t recommend it.
TOLEDO, Ohio — First it was remote learning, then kids were back in the classroom with masks, and then without masks. Now some are back to remote learning, but just for a few days at a time. It's tough to keep track. "One of the things that we need...
Airline personnel getting punched in the face; resignation revolution; road-rage; police “overusing” their “power-of-authority,” power that should be trusted by all; smash-and-grab; students using guns in schools; parents buying their children guns. If parents get arrested for their child’s lethal actions, shouldn’t another “source-of-responsibility” also get...
Have you ever wondered at how bizarre the concept of a New Year’s resolution is? Isn’t it absolutely bonkers that every year, we subject ourselves to the idea of keeping up with one particular “promise” for the entire year, when most of us can’t even stick to the same Starbucks order for more than a week?
It’s 5 a.m. on a Saturday. It’s late, but as you walk past the common room in your hall, you hear a muffled clamor. You suspect it’s an anti-vaxxer meet-up, with how often you hear the word “hoax” thrown around, when the door swings open. A hobo-looking fellow stands staring at you, eyes red and wide and sullen. You recognize them from your calculus lecture. You don’t know this fellow’s name, but in your defense, they’re always asleep whenever you see them. Behind them, someone is yelling about melatonin gummies. Furiously.
When I first heard the new Geva Theatre show — “Airness” — was centered around the circuit competition of air guitar, I was slightly perplexed, and mildly interested, but mostly ambivalent. What could a show about air guitar have to offer, other than some great physical...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you’ll find a tropical retreat — no passport required.
Sarah Jorgenson just moved back from Texas. She came to the conservatory Tuesday to soak in the Texas-like heat, and soak up her new book.
“I really like [the conservatory], just the nature sounds. I like reading in a park, but like in Minnesota right now, you can’t really do that, so this is a good, like, happy medium,” Jorgenson said.
The warmest spot at the conservatory is inside “Tropical Encounters,” which is about 80 degrees and humid,...
This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Hoehn’s Huddle, 840 Grand Ave., which combines the ambiance of a high-energy sports bar with a delicious, supper-club style menu and an attached “fan cave” that features one-of-a kind signed sports memorabilia and merchandise. Longtime Wausau residents will recall that this location was once the home of a well-known supper club, which was open for decades but closed several years ago. Dan Hoehn purchased the business in 2020 and gave the interior a complete facelift, taking the look from vintage to modern, adding pub tables and stools and plenty of TVs to watch your favorite teams play. Outside, Hoehn added a spacious deck and beer garden and now features festively-lit heated igloos for outdoor dining as well. With three dining areas, Hoehn’s boasts more seating than parking, so don’t be fooled into thinking that space is limited. The service is fast and friendly, with a delightful team that includes general manager LaTaushia Mugge, kitchen manager Troy Nelson, and bar managers Kelci Kobs and Desirée Revoir, each of whom greet customers with a smile and plenty of infectious enthusiasm. Their specials, which you’ll find updated regularly on Facebook, range from Monday’s “Townline Tenderloin” (for just $9.99 – how can you go wrong?) to delicious Friday fish fries and many others, means there’s something for everyone on the menu in a fun, jovial atmosphere. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Here, Dan Hoehn talks about the business, his philosophy and his hopes for the future.
Due to the skyrocketing COVID-19 rate in Monroe County at the beginning of 2022, the Eastman School of Music has canceled all in-person performances until February. All Eastman classes and private lessons, similarly, have been shifted online. This decision was made and informed to all Eastman students through email on Jan. 7, three days before the spring semester began.
A top World Health Organization (WHO) official expressed hope Monday that omicron could mean a new phase of “normalization,” and an eventual end to the “emergency phase” of the pandemic this year. But the official – Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of WHO’s European region –...
Sidney Poitier left us last week, after my deadline for submitting my weekly wanderings. The myriad of TV accolades almost uniformly left out one of the most memorable of his scenes – at least to a certain young man then only two years out of high school. I’d grown...
