Prince Harry has taken legal action against the British government over the issue of private security for his family. The problem is not what you might think: He is not demanding that the British taxpayer-funded detail he and Meghan Markle once had be reinstated. Rather, he is merely asking that he be allowed to pay for his own security during visits to the United Kingdom. But a decision from the British Home Office, the lead department on policing and other security matters, prevents him from doing so.

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO