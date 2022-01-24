Clouden powers Spartans past Gophers, 74-71, for second consecutive win

Reigning “Jeopardy” champion Amy Schneider is coming for Ken Jennings’ hall-of-fame spot. She may have a long way to go, but on Monday, Schneider claimed her 39th victory, making her the contestant with the second-most consecutive wins in the game show’s history. Only Jennings, who newly took over hosting duties from the late Alex Trebek, has a longer winning streak. Jennings became a household name in 2004 after notching an unprecedented 74 back-to-back triumphs. In the 39 games she has conquered so far, Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., has collected a casual $1,319,800. “It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a...

