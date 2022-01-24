ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouden powers Spartans past Gophers, 74-71, for second consecutive win

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia Clouden put had a big fourth quarter for Michigan State to lift the Spartans to a 74-71 victory over Minnesota at the Breslin Center on Sunday. Clouden finished...

The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Variety

‘Jeopardy’ Champion Amy Schneider Beats Matt Amodio’s Streak for Second-Most Consecutive Wins

Reigning “Jeopardy” champion Amy Schneider is coming for Ken Jennings’ hall-of-fame spot. She may have a long way to go, but on Monday, Schneider claimed her 39th victory, making her the contestant with the second-most consecutive wins in the game show’s history. Only Jennings, who newly took over hosting duties from the late Alex Trebek, has a longer winning streak. Jennings became a household name in 2004 after notching an unprecedented 74 back-to-back triumphs. In the 39 games she has conquered so far, Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., has collected a casual $1,319,800. “It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
Bulldogs Battle Spartans For A Win

DELHI - Delaware Academy Bulldogs girls basketball defeated the Unatego Spartans 48-43 at home Thursday, Jan. 20 for an important MAC League victory. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
WBRE

Amy Schneider claims second all-time consecutive wins title on JEOPARDY!

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Amy Schneider’s JEOPARDY! reign continued Monday as she won her 39th game and became number two on the all-time consecutive wins list. According to JEOPARDY!, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, winnings now total $1,319,800. Only one other contestant has won more games than Schneider. Ken Jennings, has held the top spot with 74 […]
TV & VIDEOS
Rocky Top Talk

No. 18 Tennessee mounts second half comeback en route to 78-71 win over Gators

It wasn’t easy, but the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5, 5-3) found a way to get it done against the Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5) after a rough first half of basketball. Santiago Vescovi led the way with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting as Tennessee outscored Florida by 16 points in the second half en route to its seventh win in the last eight meetings and sixth win in a row at home.
