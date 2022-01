The Atlanta Hawks will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they look to extend their winning streak to five games. The Hawks went 4-0 last week, and will try to keep that momentum rolling into this one. Sacramento is on the heels of a 53-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night as they travel to Atlanta to complete a back-to-back. Atlanta has been off since Sunday evening when they beat the Hornets in Charlotte.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO