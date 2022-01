Liz Scott’s career-high was 16 points and she had only scored double digits three times in 37 games before playing Oklahoma State. However, on Wednesday night against the Cowgirls, Oklahoma’s junior forward was the star of the show. Scott scored a career-high 22 points with six rebounds in the No. 18 Sooners’ (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) 84-58 rout of the Cowgirls (6-11, 1-7). Scott was equally dominant on defense, recording two blocks and one steal.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO