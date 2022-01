On Episode 120 of Unmuffled we catch up with Fox Sports NASCAR announcer Mike Joy to talk some about the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series events, the NextGen car and Mike Stefanik’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. We also talk with NASCAR national series official Rich Keator, who grew up around the short tracks of Connecticut before going big time with NASCAR. And as usual we have our wildcard chatter segment with some talk about the Speedbowl, angry people on social media, the rumor mill meanderings and even a take on John Denver’s Country Roads and West Virginia football.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO