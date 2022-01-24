ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump's niece said it's hypocritical for him to complain about the January 6 committee investigating his kids after his attacks on Hunter Biden

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJf90_0dtmX2uR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsBmR_0dtmX2uR00
Donald Trump with his three eldest children at a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City on January 11, 2017.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump said it's "unfair" for his kids to be investigated over January 6 and his company.
  • His niece, Mary Trump, said he was being hypocritical, citing his attacks on Joe Biden's son Hunter.
  • "His double standard is grotesque," she said, adding that Hunter never worked for the government.

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump's niece, said it was "enormous hypocrisy" for her uncle to blast the January 6 committee and the New York attorney general for including his kids in their investigations.

The House select committee has asked Ivanka Trump to testify as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot. The New York attorney general, who is investigating the Trump Organization's financial dealings, has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump was also previously subpoenaed as part of the inquiry.

Donald Trump told The Washington Examiner in an interview published Friday that it was " very unfair " for his children to be included in the investigations.

"It's a disgrace what's going on," he said. "They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don't care. They'll go after children."

Trump's eldest children have long been closely intertwined with his political and business dealings. Ivanka Trump served as a senior advisor to her father during his presidency. His two eldest sons serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, the firm at the center of the attorney general's investigation.

Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, was asked Sunday about his comments.

"I want to start by pointing out the enormous hypocrisy of this man, who went after and continues to go after Hunter Biden, who last I checked never worked for the federal government, so his double standard is grotesque on its face," she said during an interview with MSNBC .

She added that despite Trump's defense of his children, she believed he "will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it's in his best interest to do so."

Trump has repeatedly gone after the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son Hunter . Trump's first impeachment was sparked by a phone call in which he asked Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens.

At a presidential debate in September 2020, Trump pressed Biden repeatedly on claims involving his son , resulting in chaotic discourse as Biden repeatedly denied the allegations and the moderator Chris Wallace tried to stop Trump from talking over him.

Trump and his allies also promoted theories about Hunter Biden based on a laptop that contained lurid details and explicit images of his private life.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere have stirred up controversy and ethics concerns , but he has not been formally accused of wrongdoing. Despite being urged to investigate by Trump, Ukrainian officials said they found no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

Jason Prehoda
5d ago

Sorry they aren't children anymore, they are all grown up. May be Trump should have thought about his kids before he let them work in the white house, or for his companies

C'mon America ?
5d ago

I guess Trump should have put more thought into who he hired as his senior advisors and who he hired to run his businesses. He have no problem hiring kids!

Trump'slying
5d ago

If Hunter committed a crime he’s fair game. If Trumps kids have information on Jan. 6th they are fair game. And they definitely have information on Jan. 6th according to others who have testified.

