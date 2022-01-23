Conan Compares His Podcast Crew To "Die Hard" | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

After almost thirty years on late-night, Conan O’Brien officially left his post as the elder statesman of late-night television last year, marking the end of an era for the comedian and for talks shows as a whole. Commemorating his work in TV, many of his colleagues paid tribute to him during his departure, including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Jimmy Fallon, who took over from Conan O’Brien as host of The Tonight Show after a tumultuous PR drama between O’Brien and Jay Leno, its previous host. Last year, Conan ended his late-night tenure with a poignant end-of-show speech: “I’ve devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid,” O’Brien said at the end of the show. “There’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously, I think when smart and stupid come together… I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.” While he has left late-night, O’Brien is far from retiring from the limelight, shutting down rumors that he is abandoning the entertainment industry altogether. “Since I left ‘Late Night,’ I’ve had people on the streets saying, ‘Congratulations on your retirement,'” Conan O’Brien tells Variety. “And they have no idea that I’m as far from retired as you could possibly imagine.” Given this, what is in store for Conan O’Brien in the future?

