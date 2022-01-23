Conan Compares His Podcast Crew To "Die Hard" | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Sona is the Christmas spirit, Matt is Bruce Willis, and I am Hans Gruber.” - Conan on the Chill Chums’ dynamic. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL. Conan O’Brien on Twitter https://twitter.com/conanobrien/....

TVOvermind

After Leaving Late-Night, What’s In Store For Conan O’Brien?

After almost thirty years on late-night, Conan O’Brien officially left his post as the elder statesman of late-night television last year, marking the end of an era for the comedian and for talks shows as a whole. Commemorating his work in TV, many of his colleagues paid tribute to him during his departure, including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Jimmy Fallon, who took over from Conan O’Brien as host of The Tonight Show after a tumultuous PR drama between O’Brien and Jay Leno, its previous host. Last year, Conan ended his late-night tenure with a poignant end-of-show speech: “I’ve devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid,” O’Brien said at the end of the show. “There’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously, I think when smart and stupid come together… I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.” While he has left late-night, O’Brien is far from retiring from the limelight, shutting down rumors that he is abandoning the entertainment industry altogether. “Since I left ‘Late Night,’ I’ve had people on the streets saying, ‘Congratulations on your retirement,'” Conan O’Brien tells Variety. “And they have no idea that I’m as far from retired as you could possibly imagine.” Given this, what is in store for Conan O’Brien in the future?
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

What Jeff Goldblum Says He Learned From Conan O'Brien

In a recent Vanity Fair video, Jeff Goldblum reviewed people's impersonations of him in the past. According to brobible.com, "Jeff Goldblum is one of the most impersonated actors of all time. From his unique style, voice, mannerisms, and list of characters he’s played over the years, just about everyone has tried their hand at impersonating the man."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Howie Mandel urges pal Jay Leno to air 'Late Night' laundry

Howie Mandel has a bone to pick with his longtime friend Jay Leno On the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” he tells Leno he should have publicly defended himself in the “Tonight Show" rivalries of decades past, when Leno and David Letterman and then Leno and Conan O'Brien tussled over the plum job of host.“This is what bothers me about you, you didn’t change the narrative” and were painted as the bad guy, Mandel said on Tuesday’s Apple podcast. “The vitriol that people were attaching you with, and people that we both know.”Leno, who hosted “Tonight” for a combined...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy and More Celebrity Guests Help Will Arnett Catch a Killer

The series is adapted from the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series “Murder in Successville,” which was created by Andy Brereton and Avril Spary. Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, a senior homicide detective who is paired with a different celebrity guest star to solve a murder case in every episode. The show’s twist is that the guest stars aren’t given a script, forcing them to improvise their way through the case and ultimately guess who the killer is at the end of the episode.
TV SERIES
E! News

See Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and More Stars Solve Crimes in Murderville Trailer

Watch: Will Arnett Reveals Why He's Happy He Made "TMNT 2" Will Arnett is filling a void we didn't know existed. On Monday, Jan. 24, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series Murderville, which features the Arrested Development star in the role of lead detective Terry Seattle. In the preview, a mustachioed Terry attempts to solve murders with the help of celebrities, including Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Will Arnett to star in Netflix's Murderville, a whodunnit featuring celebrity guest-stars Conan O'Brien, Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch and more

Arnett is adapting BBC3's Murder in Successville for the streamer, playing a detective with "a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery." “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett says of the series that has him playing lead detective with each guest-star as his homicide trainee. together, they will interview suspects and try to solve a murder. With Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp vet Krister Johnson as showrunner, Arnett landed Murderville on Netflix, where he previously starred on BoJack Horseman, Flaked and Arrested Development. Conan O'Brien, who plays himself, was the first person enlisted. Other stars joining the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong and Kumail Nanjiani.
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

Conan O’Brien produces Moses Storm comedy special on HBO Max: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

A comedy special is coming to HBO Max this week with Conan O’Brien as its executive producer. “Moses Storm: Trash White” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 20. The hour-long special showcases actor and comedian Moses Storm as he talks about his childhood and his family. He grew up in a big family and, since money was tight, he used to dumpster dive for what he needed. In the trailer, Storm jokes that it may shock people to learn he grew up poor, because he “looks like he was conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
CELEBRITIES

