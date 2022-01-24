ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Women Lose Low-Scoring Outing at Home

By Dan Raley
Twenty-three days into the new year, the University of Washington and Oregon State women's basketball teams went back to another era. They turned points into a premium.

On an offense-deprived afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Beavers found the hoop just enough times on Sunday to leave town with a 47-41 victory over their hosts.

Kennedy Brown's jumper with 5:58 left to play put Oregon State (9-4 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) ahead for good at 38-37 and the teams limped to the finish line.

Brown topped all scorers with 13 points, while 6-foot-9 center Nancy Mulkey was the only double-figure scorer for the UW with 12.

Oregon State was held to a season-low 33 percent shooting, and the Huskies were even colder at 31 percent.

Under first-year coach Tina Mulkey, the UW (5-7, 0-4) has lost four consecutive games and is still looking for its first Pac-12 victory after getting swept by the Los Angeles on the road and Oregon schools in Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SDks_0dtmMRy800

Mulkey had one of her better all-round performances since transferring from Rice to the UW. She made 6 of 12 shots from the floor, grabbed 6 rebounds, blocked 3 shots and handed out 3 assists.

But she didn't get a lot of support from her teammates. While fellow Rice transfer Lauren Schwartz finished with 8 points and Jayda Noble had 7, no other Husky player came up with more than 4.

