Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the game but had to go into a shootout to win by a score of 4-3 over the Anaheim Ducks. That’s what happens sometimes when you face a stubborn goalie; and, last night that goalie was the Ducks’ John Gibson . Often earlier in the season, that goalie has been the Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell and the skate’s been on the other foot.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO